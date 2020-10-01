McFarlane Toys and Funko Pop NYCC 2020 Exclusives Launch Today

New York Comic-Con may have been cancelled for 2020, but all of the exclusives that were planned for the show will still be available through various retailers in the coming weeks. One of these retailers is Walmart, who are releasing the NYCC exclusives that they acquired at a Collector Con event that's scheduled to take place today, October 1st. Over 30 exclusive collectibles will be available, including confirmed NYCC 2020 exclusives from McFarlane Toys and Funko. Here's what you need to know...

Todd McFarlane took to social media earlier this week to confirm that seven McFarlane Toys NYCC 2020 exclusives will be available at Walmart's Collector Con event. These figures include: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gold Label Geralt, Warhammer 40K Necron Warrior, Mortal Kombat Kitana, a bronze Batman Akrham: Knight figure (which appears to be the chase figure of the standard release), Doom Marauder, Mandarin Spawn, and the Todd McFarlane designed Gold Label Batman figure. These figures will be available to order here at Walmart starting at 11am PST (2pm EST) today, October 1st.

Toddy's Toy Tuesday!

PRE-ORDER start Thursday, October 1st. In conjunction with @Walmart Collector Con, we're coming to you with EXCLUSIVE action figures ONLY available on https://t.co/9wLA0UBYIH! Stay tuned HERE for all the info: https://t.co/hrHLaAeBMs pic.twitter.com/gTMwVTkWG3 — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) September 29, 2020

As for Funko, it appears that Walmart will also drop their NYCC 2020 shared exclusives at the time mentioned above. Walmart's Dwight Schrute as Recyclops NYCC Exclusive Funko Pop is listed on their Collector Con page with October 1st availability. Presumably, this means that their Fortnite Bash exclusive Pop will launch as well. This is ahead of the rest of the NYCC 2020 Funko exclusives which are expected to launch at various retailers on October 8th. We might also see additional Walmart exclusive Pop figures launch at the Collector Con event, so keep tabs on their Funko page to see what turns up.

As noted, Walmart's Collector Con reveals will include over 30 exclusive items, all of which will be available here at their Collector Con hub. Beyond McFarlane Toys and Funko, Mondo and Mego figure exclusives are also expected to launch today at 2pm EST.

Stay tuned to our Funko section for all the details on how to score the rest of the NYCC 2020 Funko Pop lineup. Speaking of exclusives, you might want to check out all of the Hasbro PulseCon exclusives that launched last week:

