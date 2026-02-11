Funko to Introduce POP! Mystery Flora Blind Bags For Summer 2026

With spring still far on the horizon, this announcement offers a welcome touch of green in the midst of the gray season: Funko has just revealed POP! Mystery vinyl figures, a new surprise and delight series that kicks off with POP! Mystery Flora.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since blind box collecting has been fuelling major collector hype lately, Funko is leaning into that excitement on purpose. That’s right: you will not know what you are getting until you open the new blind packaging, and that is the point. Every unboxing is designed to feel like a little event, especially if you love chasing the rare pulls.

Pop Mystery Flora Figures And Chase Pulls

When you start opening POP! Mystery Flora blind bags, you’ are hunting through’ll be weeding your way through a set of six exotic collectible plants. The core lineup includes POP! Bamboo, POP! Ivy, POP! Tiger Lily, POP! Snake Plant, POP! Tulip, and POP! Monstera. The release also includes new POP! cards to collect alongside the vinyl figures, which gives you something extra to chase beyond the figure itself.

However, the real heat comes from the special variants. The range includes a chase POP! Cactus, a limited edition POP! Sunflower, and a one-of-one worldwide chase POP! Snake Plant metallic figure. So if you love the thrill of rare finds (or just really love plants), this set is built to keep you ripping open another bag, then another, while hoping the next one is the big pull.

What Funko Says

Funko is positioning POP! Mystery Flora as the first of many upcoming releases under the new POP! Mystery umbrella. So even though Flora is the debut range, it is also clearly a starting line for more themes later.

Andy Oddie, Funko’s Chief Commercial Officer, summed up the goal like this: “POP! Mystery turns every unboxing into a moment of surprise and fun.” He also pointed to the draw of rare chase figures, limited editions, and collectible cards for fans.

Most importantly, POP! Mystery is still meant to look and feel like Funko. The figures are designed to stay true to Funko’s instantly recognizable POP! style, while the blind bag format pushes that surprise factor to the front.

POP! Mystery Flora launches in summer 2026, and it joins Funko’s broader 2026 lineup that also includes the Team England POP! collection and the POP! Vinyl Bluey range.