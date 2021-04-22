Funko Pop WonderCon 2021: Here's Where to Get All of the Virtual Con Exclusives

Funko's Virtual Con events continue tomorrow, April 23rd with the launch of the shared exclusive Pop figures for WonderCon 2021. The WonderCon@Home event actually took place in March, but the Funko Pop figures were pushed back due to pandemic-related shipping issues. Fortunately, the wait is over, and all of the details you need to score the coveted Wonderous Con 2021 Pop figures are available right here.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the Pop figures that feature the official WonderCon 2021 sticker will only be available to fans that were lucky enough to win a spot through the Funko Shop lottery system on April 15th. That ship has sailed, but the Pop figures will be sold to winners today, April 22nd - so many of them will be available here on eBay by the end of the day. If you're content with the shared exclusive sticker, here's what you need to know...

A complete breakdown of the WonderCon / Virtual Wonderous Con 2021 Funko Pop figures can be found below along with links where they can be ordered. The links will be updated as new information becomes available. These shared exclusive Pop figures and Soda figures will be available via their respective retailers starting at 6am PT / 9am ET tomorrow April 23rd. Again, when these exclusives sell out, you'll be able to grab them here on eBay with the sticker of your choice.

Funko WonderCon 2021 Pop Figures:

Funko WonderCon 2021 Soda Figures:

Black Widow - FunkoShop Exclusive

The Rocketeer - FunkoShop Exclusive

Coco: Miguel with Guitar - FunkoShop Exclusive

Land of the Lost: Sleestak - FunkoShop Exclusive

Woodsy Owl - FunkoShop Exclusive

Hanna Barbera: Lil' Gruesome - FunkoShop Exclusive

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.