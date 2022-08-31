Funko Pops Are Up To 50% Off at BoxLunch Today
There's a Funko Pop haul to be had a BoxLunch today thanks to a sale that discounts nearly 200 figures by as much as 50%. Eligible Funko Pops include everything from anime, to Star Wars, to sports, and there are plenty of exclusives mixed in. You can shop the entire BoxLunch Funko sale right here while it lasts, and we've picked out some gems below to get you started.
- Deluxe Disney Pixar Ratatouille Remy (with Ratatouille) Pop Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive – 30% off
- Hunter x Hunter Killua Zoldyck (with Yo-Yo) Pop Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive – 30% off
- Scooby-Doo with Sign Pop Figure – BoxLunch Exclusive – 30% off
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Captain Hook at the Peter Pan's Flight Attraction Pop Figure - BoxLunch Exclusive – 50% off
- Fairy Tail Laxus Dreyar Pop Figure – 50% off
- Fairy Tail Jellal Fernandes Pop Figure – 50% off
- Boruto with Marks Pop Figure - 40% off
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon Pop Figure - 30% off
- Post Malone (Sundress) Pop Figure – 50% off
- Deluxe Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Using the Force Pop Figure - 50% off
- Jurassic World Dominion Giganotosaurus Pop Figure - 40% off
- DC Comics Pride Harley Quinn Pop Figure – 30% off
There's no telling how long this sale on Funko Pops will last, so take advantage of it while you can. If you miss out, you can head on over to the Funko section at BoxLunch and filter by promotion. The same is true for BoxLunch's sister site Hot Topic. There are always Funko Pop deals available.