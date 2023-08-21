Funko Pops Are Buy 1, Get 1 For Only $1 With This Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have any room left for new Funko Pops, you can use Hot Topic's latest sale to fill it. The deal offers Funko Pops for only $1 with the purchase of another eligible figure, and there are nearly 200 Pops to choose from. What's more, many of these Pops are Hot Topic exclusives. The only catch is that you need to be a Hot Topic rewards member, which is free to join. You must also be logged in when making your selections.

You can shop Hot Topic's entire B1G1 for $1 Funko Pop sale right here while it lasts. The Demon Slayer Nezuko Kamado (In Basket) exclusive and Dragon Ball Z Goku and Krillin 2-pack exclusive caught our eye right away, but we've picked out some additional favorites that are eligible for the discount below.

You can keep up with the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Pay special attention to our ongoing list of Funko Pop Wednesdays drops.