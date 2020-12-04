Funko Trick 'r Treat Sam With Razor Candy Exclusive Funko Pop is Live

Earlier this year, Funko teamed up with Spirit Halloween to release a deluxe Pop figure based on the 2009 Halloween horror anthology Trick ' Treat. It featured Samhain sitting with his Jack O' Lantern. Now they're back with a new exclusive featuring Sam with his candy blade. Always check your candy folks - respect the rules!

On that note, if you broke any of Sam's Halloween Rules this past Halloween, grabbing his new Pop figure will put you back in his good graces. It's available to order here at Spirit Halloween for $12.99. You can check out Spirit's entire lineup of Funko Pop figures (many of which are exclusives) right here.

It remains to be seen when we'll get Trick 'r Treat 2 since director Michael Dougherty and company announced the sequel in October of 2013 but updates since then have been sporadic. When offering his annual update on it last year, Doughterty said: "Listen, I'm intrigued by the idea and it's completely up to Legendary. It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align."

In other Funko horror Pop figure news, the company recently released a series fo figures that focus on the Junji Ito Collection horror anthology anime series.

The new wave of Junti Ito Pop figures include Yuuko with a slug tongue, a version of Souichi Tsujii with chopsticks and a bug, the immortal succubus Tomie, the model and serial killer Fuchi, and the cursed Hideo exclusive. Pre-orders links for each of the Pop figures can be found below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.