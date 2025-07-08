The Nintendo Switch 2 Is Finally Available on Amazon (But There’s a Catch)

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for about a month, but it’s still fairly tricky to come by. Though many stores have been getting new stock, the new console is hardly just sitting on shelves. Now, gamers have another place to check for those Switch 2 restocks. A few weeks after listing a few Nintendo Switch 2 games, Amazon is now opening up orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. However, it’s not as simple as just hitting “add to cart.”

Many gamers were surprised to find that Amazon was not among the retailers offering pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2. The online retailer has had issues with Nintendo in the past, largely due to concerns with breaking on-sale dates for products. It seems those issues have been worked out, as Amazon has slowly been adding official Nintendo listings back to its site. And now, that includes the new console.

Today marks the start of the Prime Day sales event, and it seems Amazon wanted to start things off with a bang for gamers. Starting on July 8th, the Nintendo Switch 2 console and Mario Kart World bundle are both listed on the site.

However, much like buying a console directly from Nintendo, you can’t simply add the Switch 2 or Mario Kart World bundle to your cart. In place of the usual “add to cart” button, you will find the option to “request invite.” Because the Switch 2 is a “high-demand item with limited quantities,” customers will need to wait for a special email invitation before they can buy the console or bundle. This is similar to the model that Nintendo has been using for sales via its website.

How Switch 2 Sales by Invite Work on Amazon

As for pricing, Amazon is pretty much fitting the mold here. The Nintendo Switch 2 system on its own is priced at $449.99. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle is your standard $499.99. Both of these prices match MSRP, with the added perk of that notoriously fast Amazon shipping.

If you request an invite for the Switch 2 console or bundle, you will get an email when the items are available. Said email will only be valid for 22 hours, so you’ll want to keep an eye on your inbox if you do request an invite to buy the Switch 2 from Amazon. Once you request an invite, you’ll get a confirmation email with additional details. According to this email, your request will remain active for three months. So, even if you don’t get invited this time around, you could wind up with a purchase email on the next restock.

Stock is likely to go quickly this first time around, but this is a good way to get notified when there’s another opportunity. Amazon hasn’t confirmed how many Switch 2 consoles are in stock or how quickly invited parties will receive the email.

Are you going to try for a Nintendo Switch 2 from Amazon?