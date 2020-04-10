Here’s Where to Get Funko’s WonderCon and Virtual Con 2020 Exclusive Pop Figures

WonderCon 2020 in Anaheim has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the show will go on for Funko‘s lineup of shared exclusive Pop figures. As they did with Emerald City Comic Con last month, Funko will be running a Virtual Con online starting tomorrow April 10th and running through April 12th. We expect that the Pop figure lineup from the show will begin to roll out starting tonight, April 9th – 10th at midnight EST (9pm PST). If you want to add them to your collection, here’s what you need to know… (UPDATE: The rollout of these figures is later than usual from retailers this time around, which isn’t surprising given the current situation. Keep tabs on this post for stock updates) UPDATE 2: Several retailers have launched their exclusives. Look for the remainder to launch this weekend – perhaps as early as midnight EST (9pm PST) tonight April 10th – 11th.

A breakdown of the WonderCon 2020 Funko Pop figure lineup can be found below along with links where they will be available to order. The list will update with new links and information as it becomes available. If these exclusives sell out, you’ll be able to find them here on eBay.

Funko Shop WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives – Historically, their exclusives launch at 10am EST / 7am PST (You’ll find them here at launch) LIVE NOW – includes retailer shared exclusives:

Pop Rides Cheshire at the Mad Tea Party (former booth-only exclusive)

Pop Trolls Blue Troll

Funko Apron

Funko Virtual Con Shirt

Soda Ad Icons – Fruit Brute / Chase

Soda Ad Icons – Yummy Mummy / Chase

Soda Masters of the Universe – Skeletor

Soda Masters of the Universe – Faker

Soda Scott Pilgrim – Ramona Flowers (Blue Hair – former booth-only exclusive)

Soda Scott Pilgrim – Knives Chau

Soda Speed Racer – Speed Racer / Chase

Amazon WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives:

Pop DC – Captain Atom LIVE NOW

Hot Topic WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives:

BoxLunch WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives:

FYE WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives:

Target WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives:

Pop Star Wars – Boba Fett LIVE NOW

Barnes & Noble WonderCon Pop Figure Exclusives:

Funko had more time to prepare for this Virtual Con than the one they threw together for ECCC, so hopefully there will be even more fun to be had at home this time around.

