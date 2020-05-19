Funko Launches Zombieland Pop Figures for Funkoween

Funko kicked off their Funkoween in May event yesterday with the unveiling of a 13-day Halloween-themed advent calendar complete with mini Pops from fan-favorite horror franchises and a supersized 10-inch Child's Play Chucky Pop. The festivities continue today with the release of the first series of Pop figures from the post-apocalyptic zombie comedy franchise Zombieland, which includes the original 2009 film and the 2019 sequel Zombieland: Double Tap.

The Zombieland Pop figure wave contains four figures Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jessie Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), and Bill Murray. If you're very lucky, you'll receive the Bill Murray Chase figure. Pre-orders for the figure are available via the links below with shipping slated for August.

Funko's Funkoween in May event will run through May 22nd, with new Halloween-themed Pop figures being added each day. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases via our Funko page.

If you're unfamiliar with the Zombieland films, a synopsis for the recently released Double Tap sequel reads:

"A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family."

