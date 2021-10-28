G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Officer Figure Is up for Pre-Order

During Hasbro’s Pulse Premium 1027 livestream event last night, they debuted yet another addition to their G.I. Joe Classified Series action figure lineup – the Cobra Officer. This comes just days after a ton of G.I. Joe Classified figures launched at Hasbro’s Pulse Con 2021 event.

The 6-inch Cobra Officer G.I. Joe Classified Series figure includes loads of articulation and an arsenal of weapons accessories. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99. They sold out quickly here on Amazon and Hasbro Pulse, so if you’re building armies, you’ll want to get your pre-order in sooner rather than later. From the official description:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This Cobra Officer figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability and 9 character-inspired accessories. And with custom artwork by François Coutu, the G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Officer package will make a mark on shelves.”

As noted, Hasbro recently unveiled a wave of G.I. Joe Classified action figures at their Pulse Con 2021 event. A list of those releases is available below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth unless otherwise indicated.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol B.A.T. Action Figure – Target Exclusive

G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol Cobra Viper Action Figure – Target Exclusive

G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force Stuart “Outback” Selkirk Action Figure – Target Exclusive

G.I. JOE Classified Series Croc Master & Fiona Action Figure

G.I. JOE Classified Series Spirit Iron-Knife Action Figure

G.I. JOE Classified Series Storm Shadow Action Figure

G.I. JOE Classified Series Master of Disguise Zartan Action Figure – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive

If you’re unfamiliar, Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series delivers a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the ’80s. These upgrades include a 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. Basically, they’re the G.I. Joe toys that you dreamed about when you were a kid.