Hasbro Reveals Epic Lineup of G.I. Joe Classified Figures at Pulse Con (Exclusive)

Hasbro delivered some big reveals during day one of Pulse Con, with new additions to both the Power Rangers and Star Wars lines, including a first look at the Rancor HasLab and a full-on Lord Zedd helmet. Hasbro wasn’t done yet though, with a full second day of reveals planned, and one of the big franchises on deck for Day 2 was G.I. Joe. The G.I. Joe Classified line was at the forefront, and if fans were hoping to see some new Classified figures, they got their wish, and we’ve got your exclusive up-close look at all the new figures starting on the next slide. You can also pre-order all of them right here on Entertainment Earth with free shipping. Zartan will be available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse, and Outback, Viper, and B.A.T. will be available at Target and Pulse.

That includes the new Storm Shadow figure, as well the additions of Croc Master (with Fiona), Spirit Iron-Knife, Stuart ‘Outback’ Selkirk, Python Patrol Cobra Viper, and the Python Patrol B.A.T. All of the new figures look fantastic, and you can check more details in the official description below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

G.I. JOE Classified Series Master of Disguise Zartan Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $36.99 / Available: October 23, 2021)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Master of Disguise Zartan Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the Dreadnoks leader into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history. In addition, the action figure is heat and cold sensitive, designed to respond to temperature and change color. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Master of Disguise Zartan Action Figure collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Tom Whalen and Derek Ring.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of action figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Master of Disguise Zartan Action Figure will be available for pre-orderexclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada & UK on October 23, 2021 at 4pm ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access and 5pm ET for all fans.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Storm Shadow Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $22.99 / Available: Spring 2022)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Storm Shadow Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic Cobra ninja operative into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Storm Shadow collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Yuko Shimizu.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of action figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Storm Shadow Action Figure will be available for pre-order on October 23, 2021 at 4pm ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access and 5pm ET for all fans. Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Gamestop.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Spirit Iron-Knife Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $22.99 / Available: Spring 2022)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Spirit Iron-Knife Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic G.I. JOE infantry special services operative into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history, including his bald eagle companion Freedom. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Spirit Iron-Knife collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Jeffrey Veregge.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of action figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Spirit Iron-Knife Action Figure on October 23, 2021 at 4pm ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access and 5pm ET for all fans. Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Gamestop.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Croc Master & Fiona Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $22.99 / Available: Spring 2022)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Croc Master & Fiona Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic Cobra reptile trainer and his pet into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history, as well as the inclusion of his loyal crocodile pet Fiona. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Croc Master & Fiona collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Luke Preece.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of action figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Croc Master & Fiona Action Figure on October 23, 2021 at 4pm ET for Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access and 5pm ET for all fans. Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Gamestop.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force Stuart “Outback” Selkirk Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $22.99 / Available: Spring 2022)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force Stuart “Outback” Selkirk Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic Tiger Force environmental specialist into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force Stuart “Outback” Selkirk collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Hartley Combs.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of action figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Tiger Force Stuart “Outback” Selkirk Action Figure will be available exclusively at Target, and limited quantities for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com

G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol Cobra Viper Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $22.99 / Available: Spring 2022)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol Cobra Viper Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic Python Patrol Cobra foot soldier into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol Cobra Viper collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Anthony Petrie.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of action figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol Cobra Viper Action Figure will be available exclusively at Target, with limited quantities for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com.

G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol B.A.T. Action Figure

(Ages 4 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $22.99 / Available: Spring 2022)

YO JOE! G.I. JOE explodes into a larger-than-life era with brand new 6-inch scale figures, evolving classic characters fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch scale with premium deco and details. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol B.A.T. Action Figure features a classic design updated to bring the iconic Python Patrol Cobra environmental specialist into the modern era. The figure comes ready for action, with multiple points of articulation making it highly poseable and accessories inspired by the character’s rich history. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol B.A.T. collectible package will also make a mark on shelves, featuring display-worthy custom artwork from Muhammad Firdaus.

For G.I. JOE fans new and old, the G.I. JOE Classified Series line of action figures captures the pulse-pounding excitement of G.I. JOE in a 6-inch scale. The G.I. JOE Classified Series Python Patrol B.A.T. Action Figure will be available exclusively at Target, with limited quantities for pre-order on HasbroPulse.com.

You can keep track of all the PulseCon 2021 pre-orders right here via our master list.

What do you think of the new reveals? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things G.I. Joe and action figures with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Classified Storm Shadow Swords Drawn

Classified Storm Shadow Preparing For Battle

Classified Storm Shadow Steady Aim

Classified Storm Shadow In My Sights

Classified Storm Shadow Watching and Waiting

Classified Storm Shadow Packaging

Classified Spirit Iron-Knife Standing Watch

Classified Spirit Iron-Knife – Knife Drawn

Classified Spirit Iron-Knife Ready to Strike

Classified Spirit Iron-Knife – In The Scope

Classified Spirit Iron-Knife – Surveillance

Classified Spirit Iron-Knife Eagle Perched

Classified Spirit Iron-Knife Eagle In Flight

Classified Spirit Iron-Knife Packaging

Classified Croc Master & Fiona – Taming The Beast

Classified Croc Master & Fiona – Time To Hunt

Classified Croc Master & Fiona – Uneasy Allies

Classified Croc Master & Fiona – Front and Center

Classified Croc Master & Fiona – Get Back

Classified Croc Master & Fiona – Weapons Drawn

Classified Croc Master & Fiona – Best Friends

Classified Croc Master & Fiona – Open Wide

Classified Croc Master & Fiona Packaging Front

Classified Croc Master & Fiona Packaging Side Angle

Classified Outback – Locked and Loaded

Classified Outback – Steady Aim

Classified Outback – A Stealthy Approach

Classified Outback – Ambush

Classified Python Patrol Cobra Viper – Recon

Classified Python Patrol Cobra Viper – High Alert

Classified Python Patrol Cobra Viper – Cover Fire

Classified Python Patrol Cobra Viper – At The Ready

Classified Python Patrol Cobra Viper – Heavy Firepower

Classified Python Patrol Cobra Viper Packaging

Classified Python Patrol B.A.T. – On The Move

Classified Python Patrol B.A.T. – Don’t Turn Around

Classified Python Patrol B.A.T. – Reinforcements

Classified Python Patrol B.A.T. Packaging