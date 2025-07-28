G.I. Joe Classified Series SDCC 2025 Reveal Pre-Orders Drop On July 29th

Hasbro launched a ton of new collectibles during San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, but they’re not done yet. The G.I. Joe Classified lineup is set to launch on July 29th at 1pm ET with figures of Grim Viper, Cobra Desert Scorpion & Skrp10n, Seymour “Sci-Fi” Fine, Wet-Suit, Blaine “Mainframe” Parker along with a Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post exclusive. To make things super easy for collectors, we have provided a complete list of the new releases complete with official info and early pre-order links for Amazon and Walmart where available. You will also be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth. Note that these links will not be active until after the launch time on July 29th. You can check out all of Hasbro’s SDCC 2025 pre-orders right here.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES GRIM VIPER / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / July 29, 1 PM ET / Pre-order on Amazon: New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Grim Viper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Grim Viper figure contains 5 character-inspired accessory pieces including backpack, 2 knives, and 2 weapon accessories. Those Range Vipers who prove themselves particularly adept at survival undergo additional commando training graduating to the class of Grim Vipers. These specialized troopers excel at long-term infiltration of a target location before unleashing havoc with maximum firepower and reckless abandon. Grim Vipers who return from missions are said to have undergone “brass diets” losing significant weight from all the spent shell casings they left in their wake.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES COBRA DESERT SCORPION & SKRP10N / Price: $TBA / July 29, 1 PM ET / Pre-order on Amazon / Walmart : New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Cobra Desert Scorpion & SKRP10N-25 pet come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Cobra Desert Scorpion figure contains 12 character-inspired accessory pieces including swapable faceplate for multiple looks, backpack with connecting cord, 2 knives, grapple launcher with removable hook and attached line, scorpion prod, 2 claws, and weapon accessories; plus softgoods cape and helmet skirt. SKRP10N-25 is a fully articulated colossal pet with massive claw pincers and unattached tail piece.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #177, SEYMOUR “SCI-FI” FINE / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / July 29, 1 PM ET / Pre-order on Amazon / Walmart: New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Seymour “Sci-Fi” Fine comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Seymour “Sci-Fi” Fine figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including his signature XH86 LLOM Beam LASER Rifle with power source backpack and hose attachment, swapable faceplate and visor fasten to the removable helmet, and two blast effects which can connect. When Sci-Fi braces his weapon and sights in on a target, he becomes a rock-no discernible movement of any kind. Birds perch on top of his helmet. He transcends mere stillness to another plane of immobility. You don’t even see the trigger finger move. It’s like he wills that beam of light to stab the darkness…

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #179, WET-SUIT / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / July 29, 1 PM ET / Pre-order on Amazon / Walmart: New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Wet-Suit comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Wet-Suit figure contains 8 character-inspired accessory pieces including removable helmet with air hoses that attach to the scuba tank backpack, searchlight, sea sled which can attach to the tank, 2 fins, knife, and weapon accessory. Wet-Suit may be mean to the bone, but he’s also quite bright, being well-read in both the classics and standard texts of military tactics. He’s wild and unruly-but he’s simply the best at what he does when he and fellow SEALS are dumped in the soup on a rubber raft with all the ammo and explosives they can carry.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES #178, BLAINE “MAINFRAME” PARKER / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / July 29, 1 PM ET / Pre-order on Amazon: New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Blaine “Mainframe” Parker comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Blaine “Mainframe” Parker figure contains 9 character-inspired accessory pieces including removable helmet, alternate head with ball cap and headset, hacking device, scanning device which plugs into his backpack via connecting cord, laptop which unfolds, knife, and weapon accessory. Mainframe did a stint in the antiseptic corridors of Silicon Valley making big bucks and fighting off boredom with a stick. Lucky for him G.I. JOE were looking for recruits with just his qualifications.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #175, Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive / Approx. Retail Price: $54.99 / July 29, 1 PM ET / Hasbro Pulse : New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Steel Corps Sentry & Modular Defense Post comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Steel Corps Sentry figure comes with 3 character-inspired accessory pieces including knife and weapon accessories. The Modular Defense Post comes with 3 walls, floor, roof, and 41 accessory pieces including sandbag, weapons rack, 2 ladders, adjustable stands, satellite dish, search light, 4 missiles, ammo boxes, and weapon accessories; plus pegs, hinges, and connectors that also can attach to additional sets (Each sold separately) allowing you to create larger customized fortifications. Steel Corps Sentries are the guardian troopers who stop advancing enemies in their tracks.