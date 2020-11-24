Get Started With Dungeons & Dragons For Only $8

Finally ready to take the plunge and find out what all of this Dungeons & Dragons adventure business is about? Today would be a very good day to get started because there are some very big Black Friday week sales happening right now on D&D books. Beginners will want to take advantage of the mega deal that's happening on the Dungeons and Dragons Essentials Kit, which is on sale for only $7.79 (69% off) here on Amazon at the moment. That's an all-time low by a considerable margin.

The Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit focuses on character creation, and the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure that's included in the kit introduces new "sidekick" rules that make it possible to play the game 1-on-1. In other words, you don't need to organize a group of five or more players to start your adventures - a good thing in the middle of a pandemic. One DM and one adventurer will do nicely, and the adventurer can use the sidekick rules to recruit townspeople, animals, and other creatures to join in on the quest.

The Essentials kit includes everything you need to begin adventuring: blank character sheets, dice, a 33" × 8.5" Dungeon Master's screen, cards for magic items, a double-sided poster map for use with the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure, a code for 50% the digital version of the Player's Handbook, and access to supplementary content, including additional adventure materials to continue the story into higher levels of play. If it sells out on Amazon at that price, keep tabs on this Walmart link - they might end up price matching (it's currently listed at $10.93).

If you want even more material to practice with, you can pick up the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set here on Amazon for $11.22 (44% off). It will help you learn the game with simplified rules, five ready-to-play characters, six dice, and the Lost Mine of Phandelver adventure book.

If you're all in, you might want to check out the buy 2, get 1 free sale on Dungeons & Dragons books that Amazon launched for Black Friday week. It features dozens of the biggest titles. There are also some standalone coupon deals on books like the newly released Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (53% off after a bonus $6.64 coupon) that bring prices down to all-time lows.

