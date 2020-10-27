Groundhog Day Gets a Phil and Punxsutawney Phil Funko Pop

Bill Murray returns in Funko Pop form as Phil Connors from the 1993 film Groundhog Day. Next to Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day is probably the best film that Bill Murray ever made, so it's about time that it got some love from Funko. What's more, the Pop comes packaged with Punxsutawney Phil!

Pre-orders for the Groundhog Day Phil with Punxsutawney Phil Pop figure are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for January. That means you'll have it in plenty of time for Groundhog Day 2021, which takes place on February 2nd. Will Funko Pop Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow? You'll have to find out for yourself.

In addition to the Groundhog Day Phil with Punxsutawney Phil Pop figure, Funko also released a Groundhog Day board game and Pop figure bundle that includes a flocked (fuzzy) Punxsutawney Phil. It's an Amazon exclusive that you can find right here for $24.99. Note that the game is the only way outside of eBay to score the flocked Pop.

In the game you'll play as weatherman Phil Connors who is fated to repeat February 2nd over and over. As it was in the movie, the goal is to improve Phil's life and live out the perfect day to end the loop. Hopefully it won't take you 10 to 10,000 years to achieve this (depending on which Groundhog Day theory you believe regarding how long Phil was stuck).

Here's hoping we get a Phil punching Ned Movie Moment Funko Pop in the future.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.