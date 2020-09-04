Halo Infinite Gets a Wave of Funko Pops With Exclusives

Halo Infinite won't be arriving until some point in 2021, however you'll still be able to get your hands on Funko Pops based on the upcoming game in time for the release of the Xbox Series X. Funko announced a wave of Pop figures featuring various armor and weapons from the game. Below you'll find a breakdown of the wave along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Exclusives are marked - and pay special attention to the Funko Deco version. It includes a code for in-game extras (presumably armor).

On a related note, the Nerf blaster MA40 is based on the look of the weapon in the upcoming game Halo Infinite. it even includes a DLC code to unlock the blaster's color scheme in the game.

The Halo Infinite MA40 Nerf Blaster is clip fed (10 darts - included) and fully motorized. You can order one here on Amazon for $49.99 or here at Entertainment Earth for the same price. Look for the Halo SPNKr MicroShot and Halo Needler MicroShot from the original Hasbro announcement to go up for pre-order in the very near future. When they do arrive, odds are you'll find them here on Amazon.

Halo Infinite is now set to release in 2021 for the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X itself is set to launch this November. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo title right here.

