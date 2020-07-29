Harry Potter Funko Pop Advent Calendar for Christmas 2020 Launches With New Holiday Pop Figure Wave

Funko is winding down their Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July event with another big Harry Potter holiday wave that includes new Pop figures of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, and Hagrid. It also includes Mystery Mini Snow Globes and the hot ticket item for Christmas 2020 - the new Harry Potter Pocket Pop advent calendar.

Harry Potter kicked off Funko's line of Pocket Pop advent calendars a couple of years ago and it was an absolute phenomenon. This year, Harry Potter has some major competition in the form of this The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pocket Pop advent calendar, but getting the latest Harry Potter version has become something of a tradition for Funko fans. That having been said, you can pre-order yours here at Walmart for $39.96 or here via Amazon for $59.99 (they will eventually price match Walmart). It's also available here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99.

As always, the Harry Potter advent calendar for 2020 will include 24 Pocket Pops - most of which will be a surprise. Tiny versions of the newly released holiday Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Hagrid Pops have been the only reveals thus far. As for the rest of the Harry Potter holiday Funko reveals, a breakdown is available below complete with pre-order links:

Funko's Wrap Up Some Fun Christmas in July event ends today, July 29th. You can keep tabs on all of the major new releases via our Funko page.

