Harry Potter Hogwarts Puzzle Requires Sorting 3,000 Pieces

This new Harry Potter puzzle featuring the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry clocks in at 3,000 pieces. That's more than enough of a challenge for most puzzle muggles, unlike the 51,300-piece "World's Largest Puzzle" that Kodak released last week. If you want to tackle that, you had better know some real magic.

The Harry Potter Hogwarts 3,000-Piece Puzzle is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 with shipping slated for June. However, advanced wizards might want to consider the option below - if they can find it.

LEGO's 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set includes a whopping 6020 pieces, which makes it one of the biggest LEGO sets ever produced. It includes towering towers, turret-y turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s Hut, and more. Four minifigures of Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw are also included, along with five Dementors, and twenty-seven microfigures of students, professors, and statues.

At the time of writing the set is sold out everywhere, which isn't surprising given the coronavirus situation. Keep tabs on the links below for restocks at the standard $399.99 list price:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.