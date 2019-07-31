Harry Potter Skele-Gro Replica Water Bottle Refreshes and Regenerates

Stay hydrated during the hot summer months with this Skele-Gro water bottle, which is an official repica based on the potion that appeared in the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets!

You can pre-order one of the Skele-Gro bottles right here for $24.99 with free shipping slated for August. That’s a small price to pay to see the look on the faces of fellow wizards as you chug the potion without spitting it out or succumbing to the pain of bone regeneration. You can even put pumpkin juice in it.

On a related note, Harry Potter fans might be interested in picking up Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising – a new cooperative card and dice game from USAopoly that’s based on the fifth film in the franchise: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. You and up to three friends must join forces to stop the mounting threat of Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters before they can wreak havoc on the Wizarding World. Sound fun? Here’s what you need to know…

The first place you can reserve the game is right here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99 with shipping slated for September. An official description of the gameplay for Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising is available below.

“In HARRY POTTER: Death Eaters Rising, each player must assemble teams of witches and wizards from the Order of the Phoenix, Dumbledore’s Army and Hogwarts to fight against the growing threat of the Dark Lord. Starting with either Harry Potter or Hermione Granger representing Dumbledore’s Army, Minerva McGonagall or Albus Dumbledore from Hogwarts, or Nymphadora Tonks or Sirius Black from the Order of the Phoenix, players will be able to rally a variety of year-5 characters to their cause. These include fan-favorite characters, Ginny Weasley, Luna Lovegood, Alastor Moody, Mrs. Norris, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid. The collective armies and players must then work together to stop the spread of dark influence throughout the wizarding world.”

