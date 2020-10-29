Hasbro Announces Play-Doh for Grown-Ups

✖

As if it wasn't clear that companies were eager to chase after young adult dollars and nostalgia money, Hasbro has revealed a set of new Play-Doh that is "for Grown ups." Already sold out on Amazon, the pack features six "intriguing" and "relatable" scents for the pliable playthings including Overpriced Latte (coffee); Mom Jeans (clean denim); Grill King (smoked meats); Dad Sneakers (rubber); Spa Day (floral); and Lord of the Lawn (fresh cut grass). Speaking with The Huffington Post, Play-Doh brand general manager Leena Vadaketh said that the six strange scents were aimed at “anyone who loves a good laugh" and are "meant to evoke everyday things that bring adults joy."

The official listing for the six pack calls it "semi-childish fun" and an alternative to an adult coloring book. "It won't solve your first world problems,": its description reads, "but it's a great gift for men or women, fun white elephant gifts, stocking stuffers, fidget desk toys, gag gifts, etc...This variety pack of funny themes can also be funny anniversary gifts for mom and dad, a fun touch to your groomsman or bridesmaid gifts, and more." Get a close-up look at each of the scents below.

It's worth noting that two years ago Hasbro officially had the scent of Play-Doh submitted to and approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. That's right, the SMELL of Play-Doh is protected by a trademark and marks one of just a few scents to be registered for a tradermark. Hasbro describes the scent as a "combination of a sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough."

“The scent of PLAY-DOH compound has always been synonymous with childhood and fun,” Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of Global Marketing for the PLAY-DOH brand said back in 2018. “By officially trademarking the iconic scent, we are able to protect an invaluable point of connection between the brand and fans for years to come.”

Though one of the few scents that's trademarked, others include Manhattan Oil, who have three registered scents with the Trademark office. Three of their Fuel Fragrances are registered, including Super Charged Strawberry, Cherry Bomb, and Groovy Grape. Other scents registered includes Strawberry Toothbrushes by Lactona and the specific scent that populates Verizon Wireless retail stores, a trademark that was accomplished in 2014.

It's unclear if these Play-Doh for Grown-Ups scents are covered under this trademark or not.