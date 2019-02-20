Lie Detector Game From Hasbro Claims to Analyze Your Voice to Determine Truths

If a game designed to tell you if your friends are telling the truth or not sounds like a great party experience, Hasbro has you covered.

The toymaker announced its upcoming The Lie Detector Game at this year’s New York Toy Fair (via CNET). According to Hasbro, the lie detection kit works using voice analysis, which makes sense since the game centers around yes or no questions. Included in the game is the lie detector itself and 64 cards of questions. However, Hasbro says you don’t have to stick to the provided cards and questions. You’re welcome to come up with yes or no questions of your own. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now.

The game, which is designed for ages 16 and up, has a pretty simple structure despite its high-tech premise. If you tell the truth, you get a point and if you lie, a point gets taken away. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins. It’s worth noting that Hasbro’s The Lie Detector Game is different from Pressman. That game, which debuted back in 1960, is a game focused on solving a crime mystery using scientific methods, not using a lie detector.

This new game isn’t Hasbro’s first foray into the high-tech biometric game world, either. Last year, Hasbro introduced a game that measures heart rates as related to stress, Don’t Lose Your Cool. That game implemented a headband with a heart-rate sensor as well as a light-up indicator as well as instructions guiding players on how to create stress in discomfort to thwart the person trying to stay cool.

This also isn’t Hasbro’s first foray into the “novelty” board game field. Back in November, Hasbro introduced its latest specialty version of Monopoly, Monopoly for Millennials. That game does away with buying properties — since that’s not something Millennials are doing — and instead allows for the purchase of “experiences” — and also features an updated, hip version of Rich Uncle Pennybags.

If The Lie Detector Game sounds like something you can’t’ live without, the game is set to be released this summer, specifically August 1st, and has a price point of $35. UPDATE: Amazon has it up for pre-order for $29.99 with a ship date of June 1st.

