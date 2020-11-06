Hasbro and Marvel Celebrate 20 Years of X-Men With Marvel Legends Photography (Exclusive)
The original X-Men film launched in July of 2000 - setting the wheels in motion for the current era of superhero blockbusters. Hasbro celebrated that anniversary with a wave of Marvel Legends figures, and they reently followed it up by partnering with seven outstanding toy photographers to bring these figures to life by re-creating iconic scenes inspired by the films.
The delightful images that came out of this project can be found in the gallery below. You'll also find Instagram links to each photographer in case you want to check out more of their work (you most certainly do). As for the figures featured in the photos, you can find them via the following links:
- X-Men Movie Marvel Legends Wolverine 6-Inch Action Figure - $24.99: Order at Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Wolverine - $24.99: Order on Amazon
- X-Men Movie Marvel Legends Mystique 6-Inch Action Figure - $24.99: Order at Entertainment Earth
- X-Men Movie Marvel Legends Professor X and Magneto 6-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack - $24.99: Order at Entertainment Earth
- X-Men Marvel Legends Domino 6-Inch Action Figure - $24.99: Order at Entertainment Earth
- X-Men Marvel Legends Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead 6-Inch Action Figures - $49.99: Order at Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Cable - $24.86: See at Walmart
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Wolverine by Johnny Wu
You can check out more of Johnny Wu's work on Instagram at @sgtbananas.prevnext
Domino by Courtney Martin
You can check out more of Courtney Martin's work on Instagram at @comic_goddess.prevnext
Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead by Richee Chang
You can check out more of Richee Chang's work on Instagram at @noserain.prevnext
Cable by Paul Tresadern
You can check out more of Paul Tresadern's work on Instagram at @red_dog_5.prevnext
Mystique and Wolerine by Spencer Witt
You can check out more of Spencer Witt's work on Instagram at @swittpics.prevnext
Magneto and Professor X by Jason Yang
You can check out more of Jason Yang's work on Instagram at @workmoreorless.prevnext
Wolverine by Casey Evans
You can check out more of Casey Evans' work on Instagram at @warrior_evans.prev