Hasbro and Marvel Celebrate 20 Years of X-Men With Marvel Legends Photography (Exclusive)

By Sean Fallon

The original X-Men film launched in July of 2000 - setting the wheels in motion for the current era of superhero blockbusters. Hasbro celebrated that anniversary with a wave of Marvel Legends figures, and they reently followed it up by partnering with seven outstanding toy photographers to bring these figures to life by re-creating iconic scenes inspired by the films.

The delightful images that came out of this project can be found in the gallery below. You'll also find Instagram links to each photographer in case you want to check out more of their work (you most certainly do). As for the figures featured in the photos, you can find them via the following links:

Wolverine by Johnny Wu

@sgtbananas - Johnny Wu

You can check out more of Johnny Wu's work on Instagram at @sgtbananas.

Domino by Courtney Martin

@comic_goddess - Courtney Martin

You can check out more of Courtney Martin's work on Instagram at @comic_goddess.

Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead by Richee Chang

@noserain _ Richee Chang

You can check out more of Richee Chang's work on Instagram at @noserain.

Cable by Paul Tresadern

@red_dog_5 - Paul Tresadern

You can check out more of Paul Tresadern's work on Instagram at @red_dog_5.

Mystique and Wolerine by Spencer Witt

@swittpics - Spencer Witt

You can check out more of Spencer Witt's work on Instagram at @swittpics.

Magneto and Professor X by Jason Yang

@workmoreorless - Jason Yang

You can check out more of Jason Yang's work on Instagram at @workmoreorless.

Wolverine by Casey Evans

@warrior_evan - Casey Evans

You can check out more of Casey Evans' work on Instagram at @warrior_evans.

