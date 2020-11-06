Hasbro and Marvel Celebrate 20 Years of X-Men With Marvel Legends Photography (Exclusive)

The original X-Men film launched in July of 2000 - setting the wheels in motion for the current era of superhero blockbusters. Hasbro celebrated that anniversary with a wave of Marvel Legends figures, and they reently followed it up by partnering with seven outstanding toy photographers to bring these figures to life by re-creating iconic scenes inspired by the films.

The delightful images that came out of this project can be found in the gallery below. You'll also find Instagram links to each photographer in case you want to check out more of their work (you most certainly do). As for the figures featured in the photos, you can find them via the following links:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.