X-Men 20th Anniversary Marvel Legends Figures Include 4 Professor X and Magneto Actors In One 2-Figure Pack

As Hugh Jackman pointed out this morning, today marks the 20th anniversary of the original X-Men film. To celebrate, he shared a behind-the-scenes clip of himself on the set of the 2000 film in costume as Wolverine, playfully fighting with a classic Wolverine action figure. Hugh Jackman has become synonymous with the character in the years since, so in 2020 Hugh Jackman IS the Wolverine toy.

Indeed, Hasbro has prepared a X-Men celebration of their own with a collection of new Marvel Legends figures based on the characters from the 2000 film. This includes a Wolverine figure with the likeness of Hugh Jackman and a Mystique action figure with the likeness of Rebecca Romijn. However, the centerpiece of the wave is a Professor X and Magneto 2-Pack that includes two portraits per figure. Magneto includes interchangeable heads of Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen while Professor X features James McAvoy and Patrick Stewart. Yesterday was Patrick Stewart's 80th birthday, so the release of this feature is even more timely.

Pre-orders for the Wolverine and Mystique figures, and the Professor X / Magneto 2-Pack are live via the Entertainment Earth links below with shipping slated for October. Beyond that, you'll find gallery of images. Naturally, each 6-inch figure includes tons of articulation and multiple head / hands accessories.

