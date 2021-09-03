Here's a Sneak Peek Inside Loot Wear's Destiny Theme for July

Loot Crate has unveiled their apparel-focused Loot Wear theme for July 2021 - Destiny! Inside you'll find exclusive apparel from films and video games including Marvel's upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Lord of the Rings, Destiny, Skyrim, and Dark Souls.

Orders for the theme will begin here at Lootcrate starting on June 19th at 9pm PT / 12am ET with subscriptions starting at $9.99. A sneak peek at some of the items are available in the gallery below. We're particularly fond of the Shang-Chi romper. It looks amazing and the design is subtle, so you can wear it anywhere. Then there's the Dark Souls underwear. Praise the Sun indeed. Rounding out the Loot Wear list of sneak peeks are Destiny and Skyrim-themed socks, a LOTR t-shirt, and a Shang-Chi henley.

Again, the Loot Wear subscriptions are available right here, and the new items are expected to go live on June 19th with pre-orders running through July 19th. You can pick and choose from options that include Loot for Her, Loot Socks, Loot Tees, Loot Underwear, and Loot Wearables.

