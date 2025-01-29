Here Are The LEGO Sets Launching On February 1st 2025

After a monster January 2025 slate of new releases from LEGO, February is going to be a light month – unless you’re a romantic and / or a fan of the Twilight series. However, the Cullen House set isn’t the only game in town, and there are some LEGO pre-orders to check out as well. Everything you need to know can be found below, and keep in mind that all of the sets will be available on January 31st / February 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET unless otherwise indicated.

LEGO Promotions For February 2025

Valentine’s Day Box (40759)

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, LEGO is leaning into the holiday with The LEGO Creator Celebration Series: Valentine’s Day Box (40759), which is included with in-stock purchases $75 and more until February 7th. inside that link you’ll also find promotions for the Field Flowers (30701) set, which is free with purchases of $40 or more, as well as various deals on Botanical, Creator, and City sets. Note that promotions may be added or removed when the clock strikes midnight EST on February 1st. A full breakdown of the promotions can be found below:

LEGO Bundle Promotions – From January 29th to 7th February, get 15% off the following bundles: Retro Camera (31147), London Postcard (40569) & New York Postcard (40519) Forest Animals: Red Fox (31154) & Wild Safari Animals (31150) Yellow Delivery Truck (60440) & Passenger Airplane (60367)

– From January 29th to 7th February, get 15% off the following bundles: LEGO Valentine’s Bundle Promotions – From January 29th to 7th February, get 15% off the following bundles: Wildflower Bouquet (10313) & Flower Bouquet (10280) Tiny Plants (10329) & Succulents (10309)

LEGO Valentines Day GWP (40759) : From January 14th to 7th February, shoppers who spend $75 or more on LEGO.com will receive this gift with purchase, while stocks last.

: From January 14th to 7th February, shoppers who spend $75 or more on LEGO.com will receive this gift with purchase, while stocks last. LEGO Botanicals Field Flowers GWP (30701): From January 29th to 7th February, shoppers who spend $40 or more on LEGO.com will receive this gift with purchase, while stocks last.

LEGO Ideas Twilight The Cullen House (21354)

LEGO Ideas Twilight: The Cullen House

As noted, The LEGO Ideas Twilight The Cullen House (21354) set is the biggest new release for February. Clocking in at 2001 pieces, the set will come with seven minifigures, including Bella Swan, Edward Cullen (with a dazzling sparkle effect), and the werewolf Jacob Black in his wolf form. It will also include a red truck along with and loads of Easter eggs for fans.

The Twilight LEGO set is based on an Ideas submission from superfan Nick Micheels. LEGO notes that this set was one of the fastest ever to achieve the required 10,000 votes (less than 48 hours). That said, you’ll want to get your pre-order in right here at the LEGO website priced at $219.99. It’s slated to ship on February 1st.

LEGO DUmbo and Eeyore brickheadz

Other Notable LEGO Sets For February 2025:

Notable LEGO Pre-Orders:

LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain (#21062) / March 1st – Details here

Vincent Van Gogh LEGO Art Sunflowers (#31215) / March 1st – Details here

LEGO Minifigure: A Visual History (2025 Edition) / September 2nd – Details here

