Here’s How To Get NYCC 2024 Funko Pop Exclusives

New York Comic-Con 2024 takes place Thursday, October 17th through Sunday, October 20th, 2024, and Funko Airways will be flying in to deliver a new batch of exclusive Pop figures for the event. As always, you don’t have to physically attend the show to get your hands on these Funko Pops as most will be available directly from Funko and via shared retailers. Everything you need to know about NYCC 2024 Funko Pop exclusives, including where and when to pre-order them, can be found right here.
You’ll be able to pre-order many the NYCC 2024 shared exclusive Funko Pops listed below from the Funko Shop starting at 6am PT / 9am ET October 17th. Shared retailers might go live at that time as well, but expect delays. That said, there are a few very important things to keep in mind:
- Back in July, Funko began requiring a password reset for all account Funko and Loungefly holders in order to purchase exclusives online. Make sure you handle that right here before launch day.
- You might encounter a queue, so be ready and waiting early. There will be a limit of one of each item per household for the first 24 hours, and those items won’t be guaranteed for checkout, so completing your order quickly is crucial.
- Make sure to have your credit card information saved in your account or close at hand to save time. Express checkout options like Apple Pay won’t be accepted.
- All of the Pops sold online from Funko and shared retailers will have the 2024 Fall Convention Exclusive sticker.
A breakdown of the NYCC 2024 shared retail exclusive Funko Pops can be found below. Existing early pre-order links might not be active until after the launch. Links will be added and updated as needed. You can keep up with the rest of this week’s non SDCC Funko Pop releases right here.
Funko NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops
- Mr. Toad with Monocle – See at Funko
- Britney Spears (Me Against the Music) – See at Funko
- Looney Tunes Witch Hazel – See at Funko
- Share Bear – See at Funko
- Headless Freddy Funko – See at Funko
- Deadpool on Zamboni (Super Deluxe) – See at Funko
- Deadpool and Wolverine Pop and Bag Bundle – See at Funko
- Lucifer with Angel Wings – See at Funko
- Funko Airways Bitty Pops 4-Pack – See at Funko
- Parks and Rec April Ludgate (Prom Outfit) – See at Funko
- Demon Slayer Spider Demon Father – See at Funko
- Yu-Gi-Oh Mystical Elf – See at Funko
- Wednesday (Cat Costume) – See at Funko
- Enid Sinclair (Cast Costume) – See at Funko
Hot Topic NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops
- Coraline
- Naruto Matatabi (Super)
- Dragon Ball Dabura
- One Piece Corazon
- All of these Funko Pop exclusives will be available here at Hot Topic
GameStop NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops
- Pokemon Dailga (Super) – See at GameStop
- Batman Who Laughs – See at GameStop
Barnes & Noble NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops
- The Sandman – Dream
- Trigun Meryl with Kuroneko Pop and Buddy
- These Funko Pop exclusives will be available here at B&N.
Walgreens NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops
- Care Bears – May or may not be available here at Walgreens
Target NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops
- Muppets Animal
- Star Wars Kylo Ren
- One Piece Buggy
- These Funko Pop exclusives will be available here at Target.
Toy Tokyo NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops
- Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles
- Bleach Ulquiorra
- These Funko Pops exclusives will be available here at Toy Toyko