Here’s How To Get NYCC 2024 Funko Pop Exclusives

New York Comic-Con 2024 takes place Thursday, October 17th through Sunday, October 20th, 2024, and Funko Airways will be flying in to deliver a new batch of exclusive Pop figures for the event. As always, you don’t have to physically attend the show to get your hands on these Funko Pops as most will be available directly from Funko and via shared retailers. Everything you need to know about NYCC 2024 Funko Pop exclusives, including where and when to pre-order them, can be found right here.

You’ll be able to pre-order many the NYCC 2024 shared exclusive Funko Pops listed below from the Funko Shop starting at 6am PT / 9am ET October 17th. Shared retailers might go live at that time as well, but expect delays. That said, there are a few very important things to keep in mind:

Back in July, Funko began requiring a password reset for all account Funko and Loungefly holders in order to purchase exclusives online. Make sure you handle that right here before launch day.

You might encounter a queue, so be ready and waiting early. There will be a limit of one of each item per household for the first 24 hours, and those items won’t be guaranteed for checkout, so completing your order quickly is crucial.

Make sure to have your credit card information saved in your account or close at hand to save time. Express checkout options like Apple Pay won’t be accepted.

All of the Pops sold online from Funko and shared retailers will have the 2024 Fall Convention Exclusive sticker.

A breakdown of the NYCC 2024 shared retail exclusive Funko Pops can be found below. Existing early pre-order links might not be active until after the launch. Links will be added and updated as needed. You can keep up with the rest of this week’s non SDCC Funko Pop releases right here.

Funko NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops

Hot Topic NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops

Coraline

Naruto Matatabi (Super)

Dragon Ball Dabura

One Piece Corazon

All of these Funko Pop exclusives will be available here at Hot Topic

GameStop NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops

Pokemon Dailga (Super) – See at GameStop

Batman Who Laughs – See at GameStop

Barnes & Noble NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops

The Sandman – Dream

Trigun Meryl with Kuroneko Pop and Buddy

These Funko Pop exclusives will be available here at B&N.

Walgreens NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops

Care Bears – May or may not be available here at Walgreens

Target NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops

Muppets Animal

Star Wars Kylo Ren

One Piece Buggy

These Funko Pop exclusives will be available here at Target.

Toy Tokyo NYCC 2024 Exclusive Funko Pops