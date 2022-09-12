Here's Where to Get Funko Festival of Fun 2022 Holiday Pop Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko just wrapped up D23 Expo this past weekend and their New York Comic-Con 2022 event is only weeks away, but they're squeezing in this year's Festival of Fun holiday Pop figure drops starting this Wednesday, September 14th. Over the course of two days, numerous holiday-themed Funko Pop figures will drop, and you'll be able to keep track of them all right here.

A complete breakdown of the Festival of Fun 2022 Pop figures can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered. This list will update as new drops happen. It history serves, Funko will launch new Pop figures throughout the day(s) starting around 11am / 12pm EST, so keep checking back for new additions. Exclusives, if there are any, will be marked as such. Look for most of the pre-orders to go live via the following retailer links on or around the official launch times:

Expect to see festive Funko Pop, SODA figures, and more based on top properties during Festival of Fun 2022. Note that Funko's 2022 advent calendars for Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and Disney launched last month.

Festival of Fun 2022 Funko Pops: Day 1 / September 14th (Coming Soon):