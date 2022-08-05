Funko Pop and LEGO Advent Calendars For 2022: Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's that time of the year again! Funko and LEGO are prepping for the 2022 holiday season with a new crop of advent calendars with themes that include Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Harry Potter. Each Funko advent calendar includes 24 surprise Pocket Pops while the LEGO advent calendars include 24 fun mini builds that fans can use to countdown the days until Christmas.

A breakdown of each Funko and LEGO advent calendar release can be found below. We'll start with Funko, who have opened up pre-orders for their Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter collections with a release date slated for September:

As for LEGO, they've unveiled all of the details on their Star Wars, Harry Potter, City, and Friends advent calendars for 2022 with a release date set for September 1st. Pre-orders were not available at the time of writing, but that should change soon. This article will update with additional retailer links when they become available.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2022 - See at the LEGO Shop ($59.99): "Fans will discover a surprise brick-built toy behind every door of the 2022 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75340) in the run-up to Christmas. It features 8 LEGO Star Wars characters, including C-3PO and R2-D2 in Christmas jumpers decorated with each other's portraits, a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa and Darth Vader in a summer outfit from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+."

10 mini-build vehicles – Republic Gunship, Droid Trifighter, ARC-170 Starfighter, Bad Batch Shuttle, Luke's Landspeeder, T-16 Skyhopper, V-35 Landspeeder, B-wing, TIE Interceptor and Hoth AT-ST

6 other mini builds – A moisture vaporator, beach scene, ammo rack, Hoth defence turret, Hoth laser cannon and Wampa cave

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2022 - See at the LEGO Shop ($59.99): "Starting on December 1st, there's a door to open each day with a surprise Harry Potter toy hidden inside. The toys include 7 minifigures – Harry Potter, Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle, Lord Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks and Neville Longbottom – and iconic items from the Harry Potter films. The first 3 toys make a scene from the first film, the next 3 days make a scene from the second film, and so on. As Christmas Day approaches, kids will be able to create more magical film moments and combine the toys to conjure up endless enchanting adventures of their own. There's even a board game to play once all the doors have been opened. With so many ways to play, the magic will last all year!"

LEGO City Advent Calendar 2022 – See at the LEGO Shop ($59.99): "Build the excitement as the festive celebrations approach with the LEGO City Advent Calendar (60352) toy playset. Kids can count down to the big day with fun mini builds, popular LEGO City Adventures TV series characters and cool accessories. Just fold down the snowy winter wonderland playmat to set the scene for endless imaginative adventures."

Featuring 5 LEGO City Adventures TV series characters – Minifigures include LEGO City TV characters Billy, Maddy, Mr. Produce, Tippy and Raze, plus a Santa minifigure

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 – See at the LEGO Shop ($59.99): "Each day kids aged 6+ discover a new gift that all combine to create a delightful Christmas scene in which Olivia is visiting a Christmas market with her family. There are lots of fun activities, such as building a snowman, ice-skating and karaoke. There are also stalls selling tasty holiday food and one where Olivia can build a rocket toy to give as a Christmas gift. Before getting their pictures taken with Santa, the characters feed his reindeer some hay."