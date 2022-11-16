Here's Where to Get Funko Popapalooza 2022 Pop Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's annual Popapalooza event kicks off today, November 16th, and that means you can expect music-themed Funko Pops to drop throughout the day. Inspired by the Lollapalooza music festival that began in the early '90s, the lineup for this event will include Pop Rocks and Pop Albums figures based on iconic musicians from the past and present. We're keeping track of them all right here.

Odds are the Pops will begin to go live around 8 – 9am PT/11am -12pm ET and continue on at a regular clip until approx. 5/6pm ET. Unlike last year, Popapalooza 2022 is expected to be a one-day event. Below you'll find all of the Popapalooza Funko Pop releases along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Exclusives will be highlighted. This list will update as new Pop figures are released, so keep checking back in for more. If you want to dive right in, look for most of the pre-orders to go live via the retailer links below:

We may see exclusives that are not available at the retailers listed above, so make sure to check the list below so you don't miss them.

Popapalooza 2022 Funko Pop Pre-Orders (UPDATING):