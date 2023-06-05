Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas Loungefly Bags Are a Spooky Summer Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We are past the halfway to Halloween point in the year, but the summer of 2023 is looking spooky thanks to a Hot Ghoul Summer event that's happening at Entertainment Earth. Today's exclusive launches come from Loungefly with The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Doghouse mini-backpack and the Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson cosplay crossbody purse.

The Hocus Pocus purse allows you to carry around your essentials in Billy Butcherson's disembodied head, which seems appropriate. The Nightmare Before Christmas mini-backpack features Jack Skellington's ghost dog Zero in his little house, and it glows-in-the-dark! Pre-orders for these new Loungefly bags can be found via the following links. Keep in mind that US Super Saver Shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth.

Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson Cosplay Crossbody Purse $59.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Doghouse Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth

At this point, only a couple of EE's Hot Ghoul Summer exclusives have yet to be revealed. You can grab the entire lineup right here.

On a related note, these new bags come at the perfect time for fans of Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton. Yesterday, Michael Keaton had some very encouraging things to say about Beetlejuice 2, and Hocus Pocus 3 was confirmed by Disney. We think the Billy Butcherson Loungefly purse is absolutely fantastic, and while it seems unlikely that the character will return in another sequel, fans were ecstatic to see him in last year's Hocus Pocus 2. Actor Doug Jones certainly had a great experience:

"When that call came, I was excited to get to do all of that again. I got to reunite with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, which was so dreamy," Jones told Collider. "The difference between 30 years, working with them, is that I was starstruck the first time. I was such a huge fan of Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who had done The Kathy & Mo Show and Sister Act, at that time. They were all huge, in my world. I was just like, 'I can't believe I'm on the same set with these people. Oh, my gosh!' Coming back, you never lose your starstruck-ness, really, or I don't. I was still like, 'Oh, my gosh, there they are again.' But now, with the 30 years that have passed, my career has gone places, and thankfully, I've been very blessed with what's happened in my life, that they were treating me, and we were interacting more as peers. That was a big difference that I noticed, and was very happy about. We're all 30 years older, and have matured and come through a lot of life in that time, so there was a lot to chat about on set. It was really quite lovely."