Hot Topic’s 30% off Funko Pop Flash Sale Is On

Yesterday, Hot Topic ran a flash sale on Funko Pops that put a wide array of their figures in the 3 for $25 range or lower. Today, Hot Topic is mixing it up with a 30% off sitewide flash sale that touches on a new group of Funko Pops with some exciting additions.

For example, The Little Mermaid 10-inch glow-in-the-dark Ursula is included in the sale as are many of the remaining Pop figures in Hot Topic’s line of San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusives. Other notable additions include The Office Toby vs Michael 2-Pack, and this Crash Bandicoot Pop Rides figure. You’ll also find a ton of new Pop figures priced at $9 or less. You can shop it all right here sorted by featured or right here sorted by bestsellers. Take a moment to browse through the collection because the deals are scattered randomly throughout. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $60 and the 30% off deal is only good until the end of the day today, July 26th.

In other Funko news, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin finally got a Pop figure recently – on the same day that his daughter Bindi got engaged no less!

Actually there are two The Crocodile Hunter Funko Pops – one with Steve holding a crocodile and a Chase version (1 /6 rarity) holding a turtle. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for November. Note that the Australia Zoo is owned by Terri Irwin, so it’s a pretty safe bet that some of the proceeds from the sale and or licensing of this Pop figure will go towards their programs. The official image above seems to suggest as much.

