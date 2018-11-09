How to Get Free Wendy’s Frostys for All of 2019

We here at the Comicbook.com offices often have passionate debates about which fast food restaurant reigns supreme, and Team Wendy’s just got a another reason to feel pride in its chosen eatery.

Wendy’s has just released the latest $2 Frosty Key Tags for purchase. If you get your hands on one of those sweet little trinkets, it will entitle you to receive a free Jr. Frosty with any Wendy’s purchase – for all of 2019!

The Key Tag is available from now until the end of January – or at least until supplies last. That latter part is important to note: because unless you’re a die-hard Chick-fil-A fanatic, this will be a fast food must-have!

If you don’t know the history of this annual Wendy’s tradition, the Key Tags aren’t just a novelty to draw people into the restaurant, or boost sales: $1.90 of every $2 Key Tag purchase goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption charity, which is named for Wendy’s founder and serves to find adoptive homes for children in foster care.

These fast food debates can get very real, and around the Comicbook.com bullpen, it pretty much boils down to two schools of thought. On the one hand, you have those who prefer the kind of restaurants that specialize in one kind of cuisine (like a Chick-fil-A with chicken); on the other hand, you have those who prefer the kind of restaurants that offer a solid variety of items – like a Wendy’s. These debates have sometimes ended in the argument that the Frosty makes all the difference between Wendy’s other places – so it’s definitely going to be hard to argue against the idea of free Frostys for a year – all for donating to charity.

Hat tip to Chew Boom for this important heads-up!