Last Call For These Huge Halloween Deals

Attention procrastinators! There is still a little bit of time left to get ready for Halloween, and there are plenty of deals to be had if you know where to look. Lucky for you, we’ve done the legwork. You’re only a few clicks away from getting Halloween completely sorted.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon is running a Gold Box deal on popular Halloween candy with prices marked down by as much as 30-percent. You can’t have Halloween without candy, so head on over to Amazon and load up while you can. This deal is good for today only.

ThinkGeek is offering up to 75-percent off on over 180 Halloween items that include costumes, props and accessories. Some of our favorite items include the Feisty Pets Halloween Cat and the Technomancer 2.0 Digital Wizard Hoodie. You can shop the entire sale here.

Spirit Halloween is offering 25-percent off on any single item with the cod SAVE25 at checkout or 3-day shipping on orders over $50 for $5 using the code 3DAYS. They’ve got dibs on the official Stranger Things costume lineup as well as costumes from other popular properties like Rick and Morty, Hocus Pocus, Wonder Woman and more. You can shop their entire collection here.

BoxLunch is offering up to 40-percent off on their Halloween collection, which includes unique items from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pokemon, Harry Potter and more. Check out their entire lineup here.

Spencer’s has an online-only BOGO 50-percent off deal going on their Halloween collection with $5 3-day shipping on orders for $50 or more using the code FIVESHIP17 at checkout. Their lineup includes costumes for loads of major fandoms like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Pokemon, Bob’s Burgers and more. You can shop their entire collection here.

Hot Topic has several Halloween sales running right now with discounts of as much as 75-percent on some items. Right now you can get a Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Jacket for $20 and a Thor/Loki reversible dress for $15. In fact, you can get a whole bunch of cosplay dresses dirt cheap. Shop Hot Topic’s entire Halloween collection here.

Target is offering a $5 gift card with a Halloween purchase of $30 or more. They also have a big candy sale going on. Head on over to Target to shop all of their Halloween items.

Halloween Express is running a BOGO 30-percent off deal or 20-percent off any single item. They have an endless amount of popular costume themes available, but If you’re looking for something weird this is the place to go. Shop their entire collection here.

SuperHeroStuff is offering up to 30-percent off costumes and logo tees, and every order over $60 gets a free t-shirt with the code HAUNTED60. SuperHeroStuff features a lot of premium brands, so you’ll find a lot of fun clothing in this sale that you can wear all year long. Shop their entire collection here.

Disney is offering up to 40% off on holiday costumes and accessories with free shipping on orders of $75 or more with the code SHIPMAGIC. If your kid dreams of being a princess or a Marvel hero, this is the place to shop. Plus, the costumes look like they’re a bit higher end. Shop the entire collection here.