Huge Samsung SSD Sale: PS5 and PC Gamers Can Save Big

Gamers, this is your upgrade window. Samsung just dropped the prices on three of its fastest SSDs, including the internal 9100 Pro, the PS5-ready 9100 Pro with heatsink, and the ultra-portable T9 SSD. These deals make high-performance storage far more accessible for anyone ready to speed up their gameplay experience.

The Samsung SSD Deals You Should Not Miss

Samsung 9100 Pro SSD NVMe™ M.2 Read Speed up to 14,800 MB/s

1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage options.

The Samsung 9100 Pro SSD is a must-have for PC gamers using Gen 5 motherboards. It delivers exceptional speed in game loads, installs, and asset streaming, especially in large titles like Starfield or Elden Ring. With up to 4TB of capacity and $100 in savings, it clears space anxiety from the equation. Whether you’re juggling dozens of AAA games or recording high-resolution gameplay, this SSD keeps up without breaking a sweat.

9100 PRO with Heatsink NVMe™ M.2 Read Speed up to 14,800 MB/s

1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage options. Get Deal at samsung

The heatsink version of the 9100 Pro is designed with console players in mind. If your PS5 is constantly begging you to delete games, this upgrade changes everything. It fits cleanly into the PS5’s storage bay and runs cool even under intense load. You get faster resume times, quicker installs, and enough space to handle blockbuster releases. It’s also a plug-and-play upgrade that takes minutes to install, no screwdriver or mods required. This SSD also goes up to 4 TB storage and $100 savings.

Samsung Portable SSD T9 Read/Write Speed up to 2,000MB/s

Dynamic Thermal Guard

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

Rugged durability, enduring up to a 9.8 ft drop Get deal at samsung

For gamers who move between setups or travel often, the Samsung Portable SSD T9 is the smart choice. With up to 4TB of storage, $120 discount, and rapid file transfer speeds, it’s perfect for backing up save files, transporting your Steam library, or capturing game footage. It connects to a wide range of devices and stays protected with a tough, grippy design that handles drops with ease. This drive makes it simple to keep your favorite games and media with you wherever you go.

All three SSDs include Samsung’s Magician software, giving you full control over drive performance and health. The 9100 Pro series offers advanced encryption options, while the T9 features built-in data protection that doesn’t sacrifice portability. With current discounts of $100 off both 9100 Pro models and $120 off the T9, these upgrades are easier to grab and harder to pass up.

Whether you game on PC, console, or anything in between, these Samsung SSDs deliver the speed, space, and stability needed to keep up with the latest releases. Skip the loading screens and get back to playing.

Whether you game on PC, console, or anything in between, these Samsung SSDs deliver the speed, space, and stability needed to keep up with the latest releases. Skip the loading screens and get back to playing.