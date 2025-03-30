What to Know for Fire Force’s Season 3 Return

After more than four years of waiting, Fire Force will finally return for its third anime season to unravel the mysteries of the world. Based on Atsushi Ookubo’s manga, the series is often praised for its unique world-building in a post-apocalyptic era, thrilling action, captivating story, and, most of all, a satisfactory ending. We follow the journey of Shinra Kusakabe and the Special Fire Force Company 8 as they attempt to uncover the truth behind spontaneous human combustion, which has been a source of terror among the public.

The story came a long way in Season 2, with the Special Fire Force Company 8 getting closer to the truth than ever. The first two seasons were released in consecutive years, with the anime almost catching up to the manga. Hence, the animation studio behind Fire Force, David Production, decided to hold off on the third season to allow the story to develop further. The manga concluded in 2022, giving the studio enough time to work on the full manga adaptation. The third season will be covering several arcs, with each one bringing the Fire Soldiers one step closer to the truth.

David Production

Fire Force Season 3 Is Split into Two Cours to Conclude the Story

The third season will wrap up the story within its two cours. The first cour is set to release on April 4th. Although the second cour is expected to release in January 2026, the studio hasn’t announced an exact release date yet. While the episode counts of both cours remain unknown, it will cover 130 chapters from the manga. Both seasons of the anime so far have adapted 174 chapters within 48 episodes. Hence, if the third season plans to keep a reasonable pacing, both cours combined will need at least more than 20 episodes, with 22-24 being the most common estimate for most two-cour anime seasons.

What Will Happen in Fire Force Season 3 Cour 1?

Season 2 ends on a major cliffhanger as the threat of the White Clad becomes more apparent with each passing day. Soichiro Hague’s brutal death is a major shock to the Fire Force department. The man served most of his life working as a Firefighter and then became a Fire Soldier once the Fire Force was established. While training with Benimaru, Shinra witnesses Hague’s death through an Adolla Link. In the post-credits scene, Haumea witnesses a vision where the world is illuminated by a new kind of sun, leaving several questions unanswered. Cour 1 will kick off with Obi’s Rescue Arc, where the Captain of Company 8, Akitaru Obi, has been arrested, and the entire company has been branded as criminals.

To make matters worse, the Captain of Company 1, Leonard Burns, is now working with the Evangelist. Shinra and the others will not only fight powerful foes once again, but they must also stop the reputable Captain Burns, whose intentions remain unclear. The first cour will at least cover the Return to St. Raffles, Arthur’s Adventure, Stone Pillars, and Asakusa Showdown Arcs. Each arc will bring a new series of shocking truths about members of the White Clad who have been working in the shadows for over two centuries.

David Production

Where to Watch Fire Force Season 3

Fire Force Season 3 will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Crunchyroll is the official streaming platform for anime. However, in its April 2025 schedule, Hulu also confirmed it will be simultaneously streaming the third season. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, where you can catch up before the anime returns. Additionally, if you plan to read the manga from where Season 2 ended, the anime covers the manga until Chapter 174. You can read the Fire Force manga through digital platforms like Kodansha’s K MANGA app or physically via volumes purchased at your favorite local or online retailer.

During AnimeJapan 2025, one of the biggest annual anime events, the official X account of Netflix Anime confirmed Fire Force Season 3 in their lineup for Japan and Ex-APAC countries. While this may be discouraging for users based in North America wishing to stream on Netflix, there is plenty of other content on the platform to tie them over. The streamer continues to host other in-demand hits like Sakamoto Days, Beastars, Arcane, and many more series for North American viewers, often with full exclusivity.