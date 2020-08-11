James Bond No Time to Die and Moonraker Funko Pops Have Launched

James Bond's 25th film No Time to Die is slated to hit theaters on November 20th. Whether it will actually make that date remains to be seen, but it's a pretty safe bet that you'll get your No Time To Die Funko Pop figures around that time. What's more, Roger Moore will be joining Daniel Craig in the wave with a figure from the 1979 film Moonraker.

In addition to Pop figures of Bond from No Time To Die and Moonraker, the latest 007 wave includes the villain Safin (Rami Malek), 00 agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch), and CIA agent Paloma (Ana de Armas) from the upcoming film. Pre-orders for each of the figures are available via the links below:

No Time to Die will follow Bond as he has left active service and is retired in Jamacia. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The cast of No Time to Die will also include Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, and Ralph Fiennes.

No Time to Die will be Craig's final outing as the iconic James Bond, something that the actor confirmed earlier this year, but assured fans that he will be leaving the role on a high note, saying that he was "incredibly happy" he got the chance to do one more Bond film.

"This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig reassured of his exit in an interview earlier this year. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

No Time to Die is currently scheduled to be released on November 20th.

