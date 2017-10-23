Amazon Celebrates 10 Years of Kindle With a Black Friday-Level Sale

Amazon just launched a set of deals on Kindle books, Kindle e-readers, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible that will likely equal anything they have cooking for Black Friday. If you’re a book lover, or you’re shopping for one, here’s everything you need to know…

Let’s start with the Kindle itself. Amazon is offering big discounts on every Kindle device save for the brand new, top-of-the-line, Kindle Oasis. For a limited time the standard Kindle is only $49.99 (38-percent off), The Kindle Paperwhite is $89.99 (25-percent off), and the Kindle Voyage is $169.99 (15-percent off). The Kindle for Kids bundle has also been marked down to $69.99 (44-percent off). You can shop the entire Kindle e-reader sale here.

Amazon is also offering up to 85-percent off top-selling Kindle books. You can check out the entire book lineup here, but some of our favorites include:

• The Martian

• Slaughterhouse Five

• Dark Matter

• Star Wars: Ahsoka

Amazon has discounted their Kindle Unlimited book subscription service that offers free access to millions of books and audiobooks. Currently, you can get a 12-month subscription for 33-percent off and a 24-month subscription for 40-percent off. Interested parties can sign-up here.

Finally, Amazon has slashed $50 off a one-year Audible membership. That means you’ll get 12 audiobooks of your choice for a grand total of $99.50 instead of the usual $149.50. You can get the Audible deal and more on Amazon’s Kindle 10th anniversary deals page.