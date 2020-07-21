KISS Rock and Roll Over, Psycho Circus Action Figures Are Live

KISS fans will be happy to know that not one but two lines of 3 3/4-inch action figures from Bif Bang Pow have been released! They're modeled after the characters from the band's 1976 Rock and Roll Over tour and their 1998 Psycho Circus album, which was the first to include all four original members since 1979's Dynasty.

Each figure features 11 points of articulation (neck, shoulders, biceps, elbows, hips, and knees), highly detailed costumes and makeup, and instrument accessories. Pre-orders for all of the figures are available to pre-order via Entertainment Earth via the links below for $14.99 each:

On a related note, Geeki Tikis has finally added the legendary rock band KISS to their lineup - something that was long overdue.

Naturally, the KISS tiki mugs include The Demon (Gene Simmons), The Catman (Peter Criss, Eric Singer), The Spaceman (Ace Frehley, Tommy Thayer), and The Starchild (Paul Stanley) designs. They measure around 7.25-inches tall and can accommodate up to 22 fluid ounces of your favorite adult beverage. They're also top shelf dishwasher and microwave safe. You can order the mugs via the Entertainment Earth links below. They're priced at $24.99 each.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

