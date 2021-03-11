Last Call For LEGO's Free Amelia Earhart Tribute Set

Hopefully we will all be able to resume our normal lives soon, but if you are looking for something creative to do right now, LEGO sets are a great way to spend your downtime in isolation. Another good reason to pick up a set is the fact that LEGO is offering the 203-piece #40450 Emelia Earhart Tribute set for free with any order over $100.

The promotion started on March 6 and will run through March 14th or until supplies last. Honestly, we're surprised that the Emelia Earhart sets have lasted this long, so you'll want to take advantage of the deal while you can. We've listed some of your best options below.

LEGO sets that are priced at $100 and over are available right here. At the time of writing, the new Colosseum set, the Disney Castle, Nintendo's NES Set, the Medieval Blacksmith, and the Porsche 911 sets are all in stock. You might also want to check out some of the Star Wars LEGO sets for 2021 that launched earlier this month and the big slate of releases that dropped on New Year's Day. From LEGO:

"Build and honor an iconic adventurer with this LEGO Amelia Earhart Tribute set. Kids will learn about the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic as they build a replica of Earhart’s plane, the Lockheed Vega 5B."

