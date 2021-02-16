LEGO Creator Expert 10295 Porsche 911 Turbo and Targa Set Now Available

LEGO has debuted the Creator Expert 10295 Porsche 911 Turbo / Targa set, and car lovers can get their hands on it starting today February 16th. The 1458-piece set is now available to LEGO VIP members for $149.99 with general availability beginning on March 1st. Since becoming a LEGO VIP member is free, there's no need to wait.

The LEGO Porsche 911 kit allows you to make the Turbo model with its turbocharged engine or the Targa model with its removable roof that can be stored under the hood. As you will see in the gallery below, LEGO went all out on the details. Features include working steering, gearshift, emergency brake and tilting seats. The Targa design includes the iconic Targa bar with glass while the Turbo model includes a wide rear axle, integrated spoiler, and a turbocharged engine with intercooler.

As noted, LEGO VIP members can order the Creator Expert 10295 Porsche 911 set here at LEGO.com for $149.99 starting today. As is sometimes the case with popular LEGO sets like this, the VIP batch will sell out and a new batch will be made available for the general release. In other words, if you want to get yours early it's better to do it sooner rather than later.

