Legend of Zelda Bokoblin Chest Light Drops Straight Out of Hyrule

Back in 2017, Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, an incredibly deep story that is now considered to be one of the greatest video games ever made. Then in 2023, Nintendo published a sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which again utilized the open world concept, allowing the player to freely explore Link’s world. Now Paladone Products is bringing the land of Hyrule to you with a fun item that Link often has the pleasure of opening…The Legend of Zelda Bokoblin Chest Light with Sound!

The Bokoblin chest in game often holds valuable items for Link, but with this chest, it’ll be up to you to fill it. The 5 1/2-inch chest includes purple and yellow light effects that can be changed with the flip of a switch. The chest even plays the game’s recognizable tune when the chest opens. Head to Entertainment Earth here to grab it for $24.99 ($7.95 flat shipping / free on orders $79+), or Merchoid here for $34.99 (shipping and taxes included in price listed at Merchoid). Additional details can be found below.

The Legend of Zelda Bokoblin Chest Light with Sound / “Power your light with 3x AAA batteries (not included)” / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 / Pre-order here at Merchoid for 34.99 (Shipping and Taxes included in price listed)

The Legend of Zelda Remake For Nintendo Switch 2?

One of the games fans are hoping gets a remake – the legend of zelda ocarina of time

With the recent news that a new Switch will be making a splash soon, The Legend of Zelda fans have been squabbling about what game they think will get a remake for the system. The original Switch included The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild but, as noted earlier, the sequel to that game was just released back in 2023, so a brand new game in the series is unlikely given the timetable for the launch of the new console. However, back in 2021, Nintendo re-released “The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD”, so remakes of Zelda games are on the table. So, if a remake was going to be made for the Nintendo Switch 2, which would you want it to be? Many fans have mentioned The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, but The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was also in the conversation. Naturally, fans are divided on the issue.



