LEGO's Huge Batman 1989 Batwing 76161 Set Is Now Available on Amazon

Following the success of the 3308-piece Batmobile set (76139), LEGO recently dove into Tim Burton's iconic 1989 Batman film once again with a new set based on the Batwing (76161). The Batwing clocks in at 2363-pieces and includes features like a removable canopy, a fully detailed interior, and 3 minifigures - two of which are exclusive. If you want to add it to your collection, orders are now live here on Amazon for $199.99. If you're willing to wait a bit, the Batwing set is also available here at the LEGO Shop on backorder. If you go that route, a free Year of the Ox set will be in it for you until February 14th.

The Batwing set measures over 4” (11cm) high, 20” (52cm) long and 22” (58cm) wide when complete. It includes minifigures of Michael Keaton's Batman, Jack Nicholson's Joker, and Lawrence the Boombox Goon. It also includes tons of detail and even a few Easter eggs - like a screen featuring The Joker’s gas balloons and a 'Bat Engine' label on the vehicle’s engine. A stand with placard will set the Batwing up for display on a table, though LEGO also includes a bracket for wall mounting.

If you missed out, last year's Batmobile set is currently in stock here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $249.95. Additional images of the Batwing LEGO set can be found in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.