LEGO's A-Wing Starfighter UCS Set is Live With Star Wars Day Deals

Star Wars Day 2020 starts right now for LEGO. Their Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series 75275 A-Wing Starfighter from Return of the Jedi is live, and they're tossing in a free Star Wars gift along with a double VIP point deal to celebrate the event. Here's the breakdown...

The UCS A-Wing Starfighter set clocks in at 1,673-pieces and features a removable cockpit canopy, pivoting laser cannons, and an A-Wing pilot minifigure. It's available to order here at LEGO.com for $199.99. All Star Wars purchases over $75 through May 4th are eligible to receive the 40407 Death Star II Battle set (pictured below) as a free gift while supplies last. LEGO is also offering double VIP points on all Star Wars purchases during this time, so make sure to sign up before purchasing anything (it's free). You can shop all of the biggest Star Wars LEGO releases right here. Some of those options are highlighted below.

The 75275 A-Wing Starfighter set follows the supermassive 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer that launched last year. It includes a whopping 4784 pieces and a price tag of $699.99. If you're a LEGO / Star Wars fan looking for a big project to tackle while stuck at home, this would certainly fit the bill. You can order this set here at LEGO.com with the bonus LEGO set and double VIP points.

Another interesting option to consider for LEGO's Star Wars Day double VIP and bonus set promotions are these new helmet busts. The first wave is focused on villains with Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and TIE Fighter Pilot designs. The sets range from 625 pieces to 724 pieces and stand at least 7-inches tall, so they should be fairly challenging and great for display. You can shop them all right here at LEGO.com for $59.99 each.

