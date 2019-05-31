The LEGO Apollo 11 Lunar Lander 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Set Arrives Tonight

July 20th, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the date that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first two people to set foot on the moon. LEGO is marking this momentous occasion with the LEGO Creator Expert 10266 NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set, which clocks in at 1087 pieces. If you want to get your hands on this stunning and historic set, here’s what you need to know…

The 10266 NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set will be available to order right here for $99.99 – most likely starting at 12pm EST (9pm PST) tonight, May 31st / June 1st. If the NASA Apollo Saturn V set before it is any indicator, the Lunar Lander set is going to see sell outs early, and will be difficult to find for long stretches of time – so grab one while you can. The official description reads:

“Celebrate man’s first moon landing with this LEGO Creator Expert 10266 NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander building set—developed in cooperation with NASA to mark the 50th anniversary of a historical event that captivated the world. This collectible model features a highly detailed replica of Apollo 11’s Eagle lunar module, plus a depiction of the lunar surface, complete with crater, footprints and a U.S. flag. The descent stage comes with gold-colored landing pads and panels, opening camera and laser hatches, and a ladder, while the ascent stage has a detailed interior with room for 2 astronauts. Finished with an Apollo 11 Lunar Lander nameplate, this display model makes a great centerpiece for the home or office and provides a challenging and rewarding building experience full of nostalgia. Includes 2 astronaut minifigures with NASA decoration and golden helmets.”

On a related note, the epic 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set is also slated to become available to the general public at the same time as the Lunar Lander set. However, you don’t need to wait to reserve a copy.

The LEGO 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set is available to order early for LEGO VIP members right here for $199.99, which is actually pretty reasonable for a set of this magnitude. If you aren’t a VIP member yet, you can remedy that right here. Signing up is easy and free, so there’s no reason to try your luck after June 1st. We wouldn’t be surprised if this set quickly becomes difficult to find outside of very high priced eBay listings so, again, grab it while you can.

The Stranger Things set clocks in at 2,287 pieces and includes eight minifigures: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon. The official description reads:

“Fans of the global hit Netflix original series will appreciate the authentic details of this highly collectible LEGO Stranger Things toy – 75810 The Upside Down. This sturdy, brick-built model can flip between the real world and The Upside Down. The design of the model’s building instructions makes it a great shared building experience with friends and family. The Byers’ house features Will’s bedroom, the living room and the dining room. The Upside Down version of the house, from an alternate dimension, features all the rooms from the real-world model but with a dark, vine-covered, dilapidated look that fans will instantly recognize from the series. With 8 Stranger Things figures, each with its own accessories, this playset makes a great gift for Stranger Things fans who will love to build and display this model to show their passion for the series.”

