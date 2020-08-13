LEGO Art Set Pre-Orders Are Live on Amazon

LEGO recently unveiled a brand new product line that's an absolute no-brainer addition to their catalog - buildable pop culture-themed wall art for adults. The first wave of sets in the collection include Marvel Iron Man, Star Wars, and Marilyn Monroe Andy Warhol sets that include over 3000 pieces each. What's more, each set will include a curated soundtrack filled with fun info that you can enjoy during the build.

The LEGO Art sets can be reconfigured in several different ways to refresh the look, or you can buy multiple sets to display each option. Multiple sets in the Star Wars and Marvel lines can also be combined to create a larger work of art. Finally, each set comes with a signature tile to finish off the piece.

The soundtrack will feature "fascinating anecdotes from the creators of Iron Man and Star Wars, or those closest to the stories of Andy Warhol and the Beatles". They will "dive deep into the inspiration behind each design to help adults fully immerse themselves in the building experience and unwind while they explore their love of music, art or film in a new way".

The LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man Set is available to order here at LEGO.com (exclusive) for $119.99 now. The remaining sets are available on Amazon via the links below with a release date slated for August 28th. You'll also find additional details along with a gallery of images.

LEGO Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe (Order on Amazon - $119.99) – Pop art admirers can now recreate Andy Warhol’s famous bright pink screenprint of Marilyn Monroe from 1967, or reimagine it in three different colours using LEGO tiles. As art and design lovers tailor the tone of their piece to suit their artistic temperament, they can tune in to new insights and details about Warhol from those that know him best.

LEGO The Beatles (Order on Amazon - $119.99) – Music lovers can bring Beatle-fandom into the home with a LEGO portrait of their favorite band member, whether it’s John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison or Sir Ringo Starr. Each set can be used to create four unique portraits or collect four and display the full band side-by-side. Fans can get by with a little help from friends of the Beatles as they switch their headphones over to accompanying soundtrack to listen to music and stories about the band as they build.

LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man – Super Hero fans can decide between powering their hero up with the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I or the MARK LXXXV with this 3-in-1 set. After the tough decision is made, builders can recharge by listening to cool details about the set and stories from Marvel Experts as part of the accompanying soundtrack. Fans who want to channel Tony Stark and ‘run before you walk’ can combine three of the same sets into one to create the ultimate Iron Man artwork.

LEGO Star Wars The Sith (Order on Amazon - $119.99) – Celebrate iconic villains from a galaxy far, far away with this 3-in-1 portrait set. Choose between portraits that pay tribute to the Sith, with Darth Vader, Darth Maul or Kylo Ren, or take the artwork to the next level by combining three sets into an ultimate Darth Vader wall piece. The soundtrack means the Force will be with fans as they create their very own piece of wall art while listing to music from the films and fun stories from Star Wars

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.