LEGO Batman ’66 Batmobile Set Is Up For Pre-Order At a Decent Price

LEGO Batman 1966 TV Series Batmobile (76328)

LEGO just got through launching their lineup of new sets for September 2024, but you can add one more to the list of notable pre-orders. Today, LEGO surprise dropped the Batmobile (76328) set, which is inspired by the classic 1966 DC tv series starring Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin. What’s more, it’s priced at $149.99, which is pretty good for a 1822-piece set.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the LEGO Batmobile ’66 set are available here on Amazon with a release date set for October 1st. A listing is also live here at the LEGO shop, but it isn’t expected to be active until 12am ET on the launch date. Keep in mind that the Batmobile set will probably be eligible for promotions on the LEGO store starting at that time, so you might want to hold off until then. In the meantime, you can shop for previously released LEGO Batman Batmobile sets right here.

Features of the 1966 Batmobile set include a molded windshield, rotatable wheels, authentic decorations and an opening trunk containing the Bat-Computer. Naturally, a retro Batman minifigure is included, though it stands on a platform and does not fit inside the car. There’s isn’t a Robin figure either, which is also disappointing. Still, this is a must-have for collectors.

Hot Wheels Batman 85th Anniversary Collection

Speaking of fairly affordable Batmobile collectibles, DC Comics is celebrating 85 years of Batman throughout 2024, and so far the festivities have included new merch like Funko Pops and LEGO sets. This Hot Wheels Batmobile set was added to the lineup recently, and it looks to be a fantastic item for collectors that won’t break the bank. It includes five 1:64 scale die-cast iterations of the Batmobile: the Batman ’66 TV Series Batmobile, the Batmobile from the 1989 film starring Michael Keaton, the Batman & Robin Batmobile, The Dark Knight Trilogy Tumbler (the camo version for some reason), and the Batmobile from the recent The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson.

The Hot Wheels Batman 85th anniversary Batmobile set can be found here on Amazon priced at $19.99. It is in stock and shipping now. From the official description:

“Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Batman with a 5-pack of varieties of his primary vehicle. This set focuses on the evolution of the Batmobile with one from its earliest days on the Batman™ TV show to the latest model from THE BATMAN feature film. Each die-cast vehicle is 1:64 scale with elevated deco and exclusive wheels, and one of the vehicles has an all-zinc casting. The set comes in ownable commemorative packaging, perfect for display.”