Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On September 1st, 2024

After a monster slate of new LEGO releases in August, September 2024 is going to be a lighter month, though the lineup includes several heavy hitters. The The LEGO The Legend of Zelda Deku Tree (77092), Harry Potter The Burrow Collectors’ Edition set (76437), and The LEGO Ideas Nightmare Before Christmas set (21351) are definitely the crown jewels this time around. Details about these sets, and the rest of the must-have LEGO drops for September 2024, can be found below.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET on August 31st / September 1st unless otherwise indicated. Promotions are highlighted, but there might be others, so keep an eye out for those. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. Keep tabs on LEGO’s offers page for updates on promotions. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.
LEGO’s Best Sets For September 2024
- LEGO The Legend of Zelda Deku Tree (77092) – $299.99: See at LEGO
- Harry Potter The Burrow Collectors’ Edition set (76437) – $259.99: (Available first to LEGO Insiders on 9/1. Open to everyone on 9/4.): See at LEGO / See promotions tied to this set below.
- The LEGO Ideas Nightmare Before Christmas set (21351) – $199.99 (Available first to LEGO Insiders on 9/3. Open to everyone on 9/6.): See at LEGO / Apparently it will also be available here at The Disney Store on 9/3.
LEGO Harry Potter Promotions For September 2024
- LEGO Harry Potter Borgin and Burkes: Floo Network (40695) – See at LEGO / Runs September 1st – 10th or while stock lasts / Eligible as a gift on Harry Potter LEGO set purchases of $130 or more. Insiders only.
- LEGO Harry Potter Collectible Weasley Clock (5009008) – See at LEGO / Runs September 1st – 10th or while stock lasts / Eligible as a gift with The Burrows set. Insiders only.
- LEGO Harry Potter Draco in the Forbidden Forest (30677) – See at LEGO / Runs September 1st – 10th or while stock lasts / Eligible as a gift on Harry Potter LEGO set purchases of $40 or more. A LEGO Insiders membership is not needed for this freebie offer.
LEGO Advent Calendars and Seasonal Sets for Holiday 2024
- Star Wars Advent Calendar2024 (75395) – $44.99: See at LEGO
- Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar 2024 (76293) – $44.99: See at LEGO
- Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2024 (76438) – $44.99: See at LEGO
- Disney Advent Calendar 2024 (43253) – $44.99: See at LEGO
- City Advent Calendar 2024 (60436) – $32.99: See at LEGO
- Friends Advent Calendar 2024 (42637) – $32.99: See at LEGO
- Christmas Table Decoration (40743) – $39.99: See at LEGO
- Halloween Barn (40721) – $14.99: See at LEGO
- Christmas Ornament Selection (40744) – $12.99: See at LEGO
Dungeons & Dragons Minifigure Releases for September 2024
- Dungeons & Dragons Minifigures (71047) – $4.99: See at LEGO
- Dungeons & Dragons Minifigures 6 Pack (66765) – $29.94: See at LEGO
Notable LEGO Pre-orders
- Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi – $129.99 (October 1st): See at LEGO
- LEGO Fortnite (October 1st): See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia 2025 Edition (April 2025): See on Amazon
- LEGO Batman ’66 Batmobile (October 1st): See on Amazon