Last Call For LEGO Batman Day 2024 Promotions

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Batman Day 2024 officially took place on September 21st with loads of events and new products designed to highlight the 85th anniversary of the character's first appearance in Detective Comics #27 (1939). That said, this is your last chance to score the LEGO Batman Day promotions that run through the end of the day today, 9/23. These promotions include the following:

Note that the 76252 Batcave Shadow Box is one of the DC Batman sets that's eligible for 3x LEGO Insiders Points. It clocks in with a hefty 3981 pieces, and recreates the entire Batcave from the 1992 film Batman Returns in high detail. Naturally, the Batmobile is also included and buildable in the set. The 76252 Batcave Shadow Box is priced at $399.99 and can be ordered right here at LEGO.com now.

When the Batman LEGO shadow box is closed, you'll see elements of the interior through the Batman emblem. When opened, you'll get the full Batcave complete with gadgets, moveable elements, and minifigures that include Max Shreck, The Penguin, Catwoman, 2 versions of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne. Basically, it offers you two awesome options for display.

Special features of the set include the ability to change the computer screen and open and close the tool store and illuminated (light brick) Batsuit vault. The Batmobile also has a roof that opens to accommodate a Batman minifigure and a cog that can be turned to unveil two blasters.

Another LEGO Batman set to consider is the Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City (76271) set that allows fans to build a 3D recreation of the Gotham City skyline complete with loads of Easter eggs in 4120 pieces. The set will also include minifigures of Batman, Catwoman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn. It's available here at the LEGO shop priced at $299.99 and will score you 2x LEGO Insiders Points during the Batman Day promotion.

Additional features of the Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City (76271) LEGO set include brick-built locations and from the series such as Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, Wayne Manor, the Batcave and more. You'll also be able to view what's happening inside these locations thanks to 15 removable panels. Naturally, Batmobile and Batwing vehicles are included in the display along with a Bat Signal. Note that the LEGO Gotham City set can be mounted on a wall or stood on a surface using a flip-out stand when complete.

You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. Keep tabs on LEGO's offers page for updates on promotions. You can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.