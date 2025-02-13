LEGO BrickHeadz Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Sets Revealed

LEGO Has officially unveiled their first BrickHeadz sets in the Transformers lineup, and they’re more exciting than most BrickHeadz figures because you can build them in robot or vehicle modes. The wave includes Optimus Prime (40803) and Bumblebee (40804) which include 237 and 253 pieces respectively, and will retail for $19.99 when they go on sale March 1st at 12am ET. Additional details (including links where they will be available) can be found below. Note that you can also find LEGO Icons Transformers sets here on Amazon, and the Optimus Prime set (10302) was on sale for 20% off at the time of writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO BrickHeadz Optimus Prime Robot & Vehicle (40803)

LEGO BrickHeadz Optimus Prime Robot & Vehicle (40803) – See at LEGO: “2 buildable BrickHeadz models – Both figures feature lots of decorated elements, including a special decoration element on Optimus Prime, plus spinning wheels on the truck display vehicle toy.”

LEGO BrickHeadz Bumblebee Robot & Vehicle (40804)

LEGO BrickHeadz Bumblebee Robot & Vehicle (40804) – See at LEGO: “2 BrickHeadz building kit models – Both figures feature lots of decorated elements, and there are spinning wheels on the Transformers toy vehicle display version for added play opportunities.”

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions. Finally, you can keep up with all of the latest and greatest LEGO news here at Comicbook!

Transformers Future Lies in the Comics

Things haven’t been going great for Transformers in the theaters. 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts became the lowest-grossing live-action Transformers movie in history. 2024’s Transformers One unfortunately underperformed in the box office, having only earned $128.27 million worldwide with a $75 million budget. Well luckily for the franchise, one thing could possibly be turning the tides: comics.



In 2023, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics created a new series of Transformers comics that really seemed to hit the nail on the head. The new series had fantastic sales last year, apparently beating out every DC title, while garnering some great reviews. At the same time another Transformers comic book line emerged, Energon Universe, overseen by Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. With the popularity of both of these titles, it seems Hasbro might’ve landed on a new way to bring the love back for the robots. We’ll just have to wait and see if their long-term plan works!