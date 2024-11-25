This LEGO DC Batman vs. The Joker Gift Set Deal Beats Amazon’s Black Friday Offer

(Photo: LEGO DC Batman vs. The Joker Gift Set)

If you’re a DC Comics Batman fan that enjoys their LEGO sets, you could buy the Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase (76224), Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker (76265), and the Batman 1992 (30653) polybag sets here on Amazon for a grand total of $67.44 at current prices that include a Black Friday 2024 offer of $19.99 (47% off) on the Batwing set. However, you could also get those three releases in one gift set here at Walmart for only $50. Grab that deal while you can, and don’t forget to check out LEGO’s Black Friday offers for November 29th.

From the description “Battle The Joker in the air and on the streets with two awesome vehicle toys. The Batmobile features an accessible cockpit, a control that raises 2 blasters into position, a lift-up trunk, and a flaming tailpipe, while the Batwing includes 2 stud launchers and a compartment for Batman’s Batarangs and handcuffs. LEGO DC Batman vs. The Joker Gift Set comes with 5 Minifigures, including 2 different The Joker Minifigures and 3 Batman, including a special 1992 Batman with a 2-in-1 cape and helmet. Kids can build, play and display their love of Batman with these awesome superhero toy sets – a great holiday gift for endless imagination. Contains 835 pieces.”

Batman 85th Anniversary Hot Wheels Set

On a related note, DC Comics has been celebrating 85 years of Batman throughout 2024, and so far the festivities have included new merch like Funko Pops and LEGO sets. This Hot Wheels Batmobile set was also added to the lineup, and it looks to be a fantastic item for collectors. It includes five 1:64 scale die-cast iterations of the Batmobile: the Batman ’66 TV Series Batmobile, the Batmobile from the 1989 film starring Michael Keaton, the Batman & Robin Batmobile, The Dark Knight Trilogy Tumbler (the camo version for some reason), and the Batmobile from the recent The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. What’s more, it’s priced at only $11.99 right now (40% off) as part of Amazon’s Black Friday week event. Note that the sale is an Amazon Lightning Deal that will disappear once fully claimed.

