LEGO Disney and Pixar 'Up' House Set Gets Its First Deal

The LEGO "Up" house set launched back in April as part of the Disney 100th anniversary lineup, and it's a delightful reproduction of the iconic patchwork house from the 2009 Pixar film. At 598-pieces, it's a good size for a quick and fun build, and your first chance to score a discount on it is happening now. You can grab the set here on Amazon for $48, which is 20% off the list price.

The 43217 Up house LEGO set features minifigures of Carl Fredricksen, Wilderness Explorer Russel along with a Dug the dog figure and the pesky squirrel that always grabs his attention. Additional Disney 100 LEGO sets can be found right here on Amazon and here at the LEGO Shop.

The LEGO Group had the following to say about the collection:

"Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century. To commemorate 100 years of Disney, the LEGO Group is inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched."

